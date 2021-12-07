Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $622.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

