Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.