AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 162 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $269.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

