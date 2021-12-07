AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $44.60.

