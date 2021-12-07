AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 2,745 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 90.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

