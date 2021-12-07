AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $77,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.38 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

