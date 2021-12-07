AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 260.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

USXF opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

