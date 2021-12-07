AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1,250.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last three months.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

NYSE:A opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

