AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,354 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 56.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period.

Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

