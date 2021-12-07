AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

ACM traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 3,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

