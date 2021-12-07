AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.72 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.71.

AVAV traded down $22.58 on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 69,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,837.67 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AeroVironment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

