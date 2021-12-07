Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agenus were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Agenus by 217,508.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 170.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agenus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $778.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

