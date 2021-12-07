AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

