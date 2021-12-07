Aigang Price Tops $0.0304 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. Aigang has a market cap of $889,330.90 and $415,029.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aigang has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00210437 BTC.

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

