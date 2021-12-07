Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $296.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

