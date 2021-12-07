Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,845. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

