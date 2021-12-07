Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 26,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

