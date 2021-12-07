Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 38,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

BEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

