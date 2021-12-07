Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,606. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.