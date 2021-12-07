Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & Ternium (NYSE:TX) Head to Head Contrast

Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ternium alerts:

This table compares Ternium and Algoma Steel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $8.74 billion 0.93 $778.47 million $17.46 2.33 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 23.90% 33.46% 22.49% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ternium and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 0 4 5 0 2.56 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ternium presently has a consensus target price of $54.06, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Ternium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ternium is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Summary

Ternium beats Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products. The Mining segment sells iron ore as concentrates and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.