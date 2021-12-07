Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $252.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $936,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

