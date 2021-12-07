All Sports Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 67.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $1.57 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00212971 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

