Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.94. 251,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,222. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

