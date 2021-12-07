Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €237.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($275.28) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €232.83 ($261.61).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.95 ($228.03) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €199.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €204.27. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.