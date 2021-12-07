Allstate (LON:ALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Allstate (LON:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective for the company.

LON:ALL opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Allstate has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.17 ($0.35).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

