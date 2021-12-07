Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,090. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $121.97 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

