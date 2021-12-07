Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Cap of $374.31 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $374.31 million and $28.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052441 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002876 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008852 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

