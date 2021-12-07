Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 84,486 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.