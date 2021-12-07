Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,923.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,867.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,739.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock valued at $500,994,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.