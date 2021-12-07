Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,857.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,704.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

