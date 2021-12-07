Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 152,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,476. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

