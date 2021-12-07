Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 514.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.47 million, a PE ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.