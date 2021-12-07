Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 683.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,380,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,421.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,420.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

