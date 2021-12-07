Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,421.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,420.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

