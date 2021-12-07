Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 360,455 shares.The stock last traded at $15.58 and had previously closed at $15.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

