Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

ABEV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 573,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,723. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambev by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Ambev by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 9.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

