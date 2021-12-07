Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Ambev stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

