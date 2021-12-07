American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,451. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

