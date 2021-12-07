American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

