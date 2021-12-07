American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.49. 3,415,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

