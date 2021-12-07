American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Shares of AXP opened at $160.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

