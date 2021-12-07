Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.49

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

AMFPF has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

