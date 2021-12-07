Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

