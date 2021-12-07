Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 239,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $319.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.17. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

