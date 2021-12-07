Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.60 Million

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report sales of $852.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.20 million. ChampionX posted sales of $706.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,972. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.