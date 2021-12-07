Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.65. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.71. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.24. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

