Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.38). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

FRLN stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.