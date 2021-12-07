Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.38). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.
FRLN stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
