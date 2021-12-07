Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.38). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

FRLN stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.