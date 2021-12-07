Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $397.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.15 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

