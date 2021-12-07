Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. NetApp posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,554 shares of company stock worth $2,323,646. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $3,151,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,650,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.