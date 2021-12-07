Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.35 million. ViewRay reported sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.80. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViewRay by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 123,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

